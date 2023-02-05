Jax Forrest, Kobi Burkett

Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jax Forrest (right) wraps up Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett in a 127-pound engagement during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in New Paris, PA., Tuesday, Jan.24, 2023. Forrest won by fall.

 By John Rucosky
EDINBORO – Competing against collegiate wrestlers, Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Jax Forrest captured the title at 125 pounds during Sunday’s Edinboro Open at PennWest Edinboro.

Forrest mowed down unaffiliated Gannon wrestler Zach Bellissimo by technical fall in 2:38, outscoring him 21-5 to open. He then notched a major decision victory over Ohio State’s Andre Gozales in the quarters and a 21-3 tech fall win over Michigan State’s Nick Corday in the semifinals.

Forrest finished the day by pinning unattached Ohio State wrestler Brendan McCrone in 44 seconds to top the podium.

