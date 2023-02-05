EDINBORO – Competing against collegiate wrestlers, Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Jax Forrest captured the title at 125 pounds during Sunday’s Edinboro Open at PennWest Edinboro.
Forrest mowed down unaffiliated Gannon wrestler Zach Bellissimo by technical fall in 2:38, outscoring him 21-5 to open. He then notched a major decision victory over Ohio State’s Andre Gozales in the quarters and a 21-3 tech fall win over Michigan State’s Nick Corday in the semifinals.
Forrest finished the day by pinning unattached Ohio State wrestler Brendan McCrone in 44 seconds to top the podium.
