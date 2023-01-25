Jax Forrest, Kobi Burkett

Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jax Forrest (right) wraps up Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett in a 127-pound engagement during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in New Paris, PA., Tuesday, Jan.24, 2023. Forrest won by fall.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Jax Forrest inked a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with CFLWR Combat Gear on Wednesday.

The new wrestling apparel company will donate a portion of its profits right back into the sport, especially at the youth level.

Forrest earned the 2022 Cadet World Team Trials 17-under freestyle title at 55 kilograms and finished second at the UWW Cadet World Championships in July.

On Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) board of directors approved an amendment to its bylaws that permits student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

Bishop McCort Catholic freshman Bo Bassett was the area's first athlete to net a NIL deal as he signed with the recovery company Ice Barrel.

