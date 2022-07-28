When the Cadet World Wrestling Championships begin Friday, it will be 89 days since Bishop McCort Catholic rising freshman Jax Forrest won his national title in Las Vegas.
Despite the long layoff, Forrest has been competing against some of the country’s top wrestlers to prepare him for his matches in Rome, Italy.
“I’ve been wrestling a bunch with the guys,” Forrest said.
“Working out and trying to sharpen my tools and get as good as I can, get my endurance right and try to sharpen my mentality up.”
On May 1, Forrest lost 12-2 to Sebolt Wrestling Academy’s Nate Jesuroga in the finals, but bounced back with 11-10 and 4-4 victories for the 17-Under 55-kilogram freestyle title.
Since then, Forrest added a 16-Under gold medal in the freestyle state championships in July. Training at The Compound in Richland Township against teammate Bo Bassett, a 2021 world champion and 2022 fourth-place finisher in the national championship tournament in Fargo, has only helped his cause.
“We get to wrestle each other all the time, so we kind of have a feel for what the best wrestlers are going try and do,” Forrest said.
“When we’re going in these hard practices, we’re used to getting tired and pushing through it. It’s a blessing to be able to go with all of them.”
Getting to wrestle overseas will be a new adventure for Forrest, a North Carolina native whose family moved to the area with his older sister, Jessie, playing soccer at Mount Aloysius College.
“I’m trying to stay open-minded because I’ve never been overseas for a wrestling tournament,” Forrest said.
“I’m trying to just keep an open mind and whatever happens, not have hard feelings if something doesn’t go my way or something doesn’t go as expected out there.”
Forrest has been doing some research on his future opponents online. There are 27 grapplers in his bracket.
“I’ve been trying to watch some of the wrestlers I’ll face,” Forrest said.
“There’s a website, uwwwrestling.com, that I’ve been watching a bunch and has the European and Asian championships. I can kind of see the guys I’ll face and see how big they are and get to know everything about them.”
Along with his teammates in Italy, Forrest is looking forward to the great opportunity to showcase his talents on the world’s biggest stage.
“I think it’s going to be most our of first times overseas,” Forrest said. “We’re going to go through it together. There’s other guys that have wrestled overseas that can kind of help us with it, too.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
