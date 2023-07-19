FARGO, N.D. – A pair of Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers earned national titles on Wednesday night at the U.S. Marine Corps 16-under and junior freestyle national tournament inside the Fargo Dome.
At the junior level, rising sophomore Jax Forrest defeated Oklahoma's J.J. McComas-Rogers 7-4 for 126-pound gold. Forrest trailed 4-0, but scored the final seven points.
Rising freshman Melvin Miller upended Wisconsin's Daniel Heiser 14-4 in 3:28 for the 145-pound title in the 16-under bracket. Heiser led 4-0, but Miller controlled the rest of the match with 14 unanswered points, including four in the second period.
"They both wrestled amazing," Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said. "We had a great few months of training. They both have an unreal skill set and both had a lot of confidence in their training. We brought eight from McCort. Three made the finals (Jordyn Fouse lost in the girls finals) and Eli Herring took third."
Forrest, a 2022 UWW Cadet World Championships runner-up, beat Missouri's Brady Roark 10-0 in 1:07 during their semifinal bout.
"Jax is a warrior and always puts it on the line," Bassett said. "In his match, the kid tried to slow him down and win at the end. Jax stayed aggressive and kept pushing the pace. Jax is a special talent and this is the tip of the iceberg of what he is going to accomplish in his career."
In the semifinals, Miller defeated New York's Jason Kwaak 10-3.
"Melvin is a special kid and over the last year, he has dedicated himself to being great," Bassett said. "We always knew he possessed the skills, but he lacked the consistency and focus. His pace was next level and that comes from training that way every day."
Bishop McCort's Eli Herring came in third place at 88 pounds in the 16-under bracket. He beat Tennessee's Hudson Chittum 7-1 for bronze.
Bishop McCort's Owen McMullen and Lincoln Sledzianowski both lost in the blood round.
This was the first time Pennsylvania captured the cadet and junior team titles in the same year. Four Pennsylvanians won individual crowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.