FARGO, N.D. – Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Jax Forrest and Melvin Miller both advanced to the semifinals at the U.S. Marine Corps 16-under and junior tournament inside the Fargo Dome.
At the junior level in freestyle, Forrest defeated Ohio’s Dillon Campbell 13-4. Forrest will face Missouri’s Brady Roark in Wednesday’s semifinal at 126 pounds.
Miller defeated Florida’s Zeno Moore 9-6 to advance in the 16-under tournament at 145 pounds. Miller will face New York’s Jason Kwaak in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Bishop McCort’s Owen McMullen and Lincoln Sledzianowski each lost in the quarterfinals.
