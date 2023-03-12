HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic's Alyssa Favara (170 pounds) and Jordyn Fouse (130) each won state titles on Sunday at Central Dauphin High School.
Bishop McCort finished second as a team with 92.5 points, behind only Canon-McMillan’s 137.
Favara pinned Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller in 2:39 in the final. Favara won her first three matches by fall in 4:36, 1:58 and 2:24.
Fouse pinned Norwin’s Joelle Scott in 4:47 to earn gold. Fouse advanced with two technical falls and a disqualification.
At 155, Raegan Snider was pinned by Gabby Reid in 5:04 in the final. Snider advanced with a technical fall, pin and 7-3 sudden victory.
Chestnut Ridge’s Patron Plummer finished in fifth place at 136.
