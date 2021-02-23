Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior volleyball player Ally Diamond announced her commitment to Pitt-Johnstown, where she will play volleyball for the NCAA Division II Mountain Cats. Diamond, center, is joined from left by her parents Steve and Dawn Diamond, and back row from left, her brothers Jerod and Dane Diamond, and Crimson Crushers coach Missy Raho in this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, photo in the school auditorium.