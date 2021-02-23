Ally Diamond has been a solid contributor in three sports throughout her four years at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
But volleyball always has held a special place in Diamond’s future plans.
On Tuesday, Diamond joined her family, coaches and teammates during a signing ceremony at the Osborne Street school. She announced her intention to continue her education and volleyball career at Pitt-Johnstown, where she will play under new coach Morgan Mammosser.
“I’ve known since my freshman year that volleyball was where my heart was, and that’s where I wanted to continue on with in college at the next level,” Diamond said. “That’s my favorite sport. That is my passion and it’s what I love.”
Diamond lettered four seasons in volleyball, earning District 6 first-team honors in 2020 and second-team status in 2019. She was an All-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference pick and a Cambria-Somerset All-Star Game selection as a senior under Crimson Crushers coach Missy Raho.
“She has been a standout since her freshman year,” Raho said. “Her dedication is to the sport of volleyball. With all of her previous coaches, her club coaches, she has been able to raise the bar at Bishop McCort.
“She has a very wonderful skill set. I can’t imagine that level of play won’t enhance once she goes to UPJ. She was humbled to get a chance to play on the collegiate level, and I think if she maintains that work ethic, she’ll do fine on the collegiate level.”
Diamond lettered twice in softball and would have had a third letter until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. She batted .441 as a sophomore and has a .386 career average with 44 hits in 37 games entering her senior season.
She lettered twice in basketball and currently averages 5.7 points a game on the 11-3 Bishop McCort Catholic girls squad.
“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way – my family, my coaches and my school,” said Diamond, the daughter of Steve and Dawn Diamond, of Windber.
“I’m so thankful I was given this opportunity to play volleyball in my hometown. It makes it even more special that both of my parents studied there and my brother (Jerod) is a current student there.
“I think that makes this opportunity even more special to me that I get to continue on.”
