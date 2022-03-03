Bishop McCort Catholic eighth-grader Bo Bassett has a chance to make history this weekend at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Bassett is seeking his eighth straight Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling title as the three-day event runs from Friday to Sunday inside the historic arena.
“This weekend will be business as usual,” said Bassett, who won his first state title in 2015 at the age of 7.
“The game plan is always the same for me. I want to sprint the mile and have a machine-gun mindset. I am so thankful for this opportunity and going to take it all in this weekend.”
1st Summit Arena has hosted the state junior high and youth wrestling championships since 2015 and the contract runs through 2024. Over 1,000 of the commonwealth’s top grapplers will be in the city over the weekend.
“This weekend should be great for the area and city of Johnstown,” said Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett, Bo’s father. “All the top middle school wrestlers in the state will be here all weekend.”
Bo Bassett, who pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov in July at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, to capture the 45-kilogram freestyle title, is seeking to become the most decorated youth wrestler in the state’s storied history. Bo Bassett receives a first-round bye and will meet the winner of Hickory’s Joey White and Montgomery’s Seth McClintock in the round of 32 at 117 pounds.
“If he wins, he would be passing some of the greatest wrestlers to ever come out of Pennsylvania in Cary Kolat, Spencer Lee, Jason Nolf, Coleman Scott and Jordan Oliver,” Bill Bassett said.
There are two other wrestlers with seven state titles other than Bo Bassett. Bishop McCort boasts five of the top 50 middle school grapplers in the country.
“Bo honestly has the best partners in world,” Bill Bassett said. “We feel that group of wrestlers in Bo (No. 1 national junior high rank), Jax Forrest (2), Sam Herring (3), Mason Gibson, Devon Magro, Tommy Verrette (19), Melvin Miller (46), Owen McMullen, Jackson Butler and C.J. Pensiero are as strong as anyone and they are constantly pushing each other to the next level. The McCort wrestlers are ready to go and excited to show how hard they have been working. This year has been very tough on the wrestlers and coaches, but they are extremely resilient.”
Twelve Bishop McCort junior high wrestlers advanced from this past weekend’s Keystone State Central Qualifier event at 1st Summit Arena. Bo Bassett, Butler (140), Forrest (132), Eli Herring (82), Sam Herring (124), McMullen (157), Miller (107), Josh Spontak (112) and Jacob Yatsky (212) won Central titles on Sunday.
“The goal is always to push the pace and score as many points as possible,” Bill Bassett said. “It would be amazing to see all the wrestlers get onto the podium and finish with a crew of state champions.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Dominic Deputy, ranked No. 69 in the country, won gold at 92 on Sunday. At 102, United’s Josef Garshnick won by fall.
In the boys’ 11 and 12 division, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carter Durst (125), Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (85), Emory Gunby (95) and Stefan Matteo Noronho (135), Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy (70) and Somerset’s Sam Sheeler (90) earned gold.
Chestnut Ridge’s Carter Ickes (65) and Penn Cambria’s Carter Hardy (50) conquered their brackets in the boys’ 9 and 10 division.
In the boys’ 8-and-under division, Bedford’s Charlie Leroy (50), Bishop McCort’s Ryder Ascherl (60), Chestnut Ridge’s Kohyn Deputy (45) and Grant Lazor (65), Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter (75) and Greater Johnstown’s Austin Jeffers-Harris (90) earned gold.
Young Guns’ Jace Strittmatter won a title at 41 pounds in the boys’ 6-and-under bracket.
In the girls junior high bracket, Bedford’s Mylah Steinbuch (185), Central Cambria’s Bailey Coposky (125) and Grace Evans (148), Chestnut Ridge’s Kalea Dey (165), Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye (135) and North Star’s Cali Koval (117) will be competing for gold.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
