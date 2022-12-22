Bishop McCort Catholic freshman wrestler Bo Bassett announced on his social media pages that he has signed his first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the athletic recovery company “Ice Barrel.”
“I am very excited to announce I signed my first NIL deal!” Bassett tweeted. “With how hard I train, I felt it made sense to sign my first deal with Ice Barrel. They are the leaders in recovery.”
On Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) board of directors approved an amendment to its bylaws that permits student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.
In July 2021, Bassett earned a gold medal at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov for the 45-kilogram freestyle title.
Bassett earned his eighth straight Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling title in March.
