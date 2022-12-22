Bo Bassett | World Champion's Parade & Rally | Bishop McCort

Bo Bassett, 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student from Windber, receives a heroes welcome as family, friends and community gather to celebrate his 45-kilogram freestyle Cadet World Wrestling Championship with a parade and rally held at Bishop McCort Catholic High School on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Bishop McCort Catholic freshman wrestler Bo Bassett announced on his social media pages that he has signed his first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the athletic recovery company “Ice Barrel.”

“I am very excited to announce I signed my first NIL deal!” Bassett tweeted. “With how hard I train, I felt it made sense to sign my first deal with Ice Barrel. They are the leaders in recovery.”

On Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) board of directors approved an amendment to its bylaws that permits student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

In July 2021, Bassett earned a gold medal at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov for the 45-kilogram freestyle title.

Bassett earned his eighth straight Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling title in March.

