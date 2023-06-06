HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Monday, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Angela Favara received a House citation from state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, in recognition of her state-championship victory at 170 pounds.
Favara, who was one of 12 wrestlers honored at the Capitol, captured state gold in March at Central Dauphin High School by pinning Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller in 2:39 in the final. Favara also won her first three matches of the tournament by fall in 4:36, 1:58 and 2:24.
