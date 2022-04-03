STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - All three local wrestlers won at Sunday’s Redemption Dual event put on by PA Power Wrestling.
Bishop McCort Catholic eighth-grader Bo Bassett defeated Manheim Township sophomore Kaedyn Williams 11-3 at 115 pounds.
Williams, a 2021 PIAA Class 3A champion and 2022 state bronze medalist with a 55-3 record, injury defaulted after the first period.
Bishop McCort sophomore Mason Gibson won at 125 over Manheim Township sophomore Kamdyn Williams (40-6 in two seasons) by injury default at 3:30. Gibson earned a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medal.
At 165, Bishop McCort senior and Cornell signee Erik Gibson defeated West Allegheny sophomore Shawn Taylor (55-13) 13-6. Erik Gibson went 90-11 and was a two-time state medal winner (2019 Class 2A third place at Forest Hills).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.