PITTSBURGH – Bryce Bair had two goals and three points as Bishop McCort Catholic defeated host Fox Chapel 5-2 in the PIHL on Tuesday night at Alpha Ice Complex.
Bair had a power-play goal at 15:43 of the first period, with an assist by Adis Ultanbekov, and he added an unassisted short-handed goal at 6:17 of the second.
Ben Berkebile, Matt Ribblett and Nikita Zapolski, who hit the empty net, also had goals for the 13-2-1 Crimson Crushers. Reed Troutman tied the game at 1-all with a goal at 16:28 of the first for Fox Chapel, and Will McNamara had a goal at 3:13 of the third.
Cole Bradley stopped 15 shots for the Crushers. Fox Chapel goaltender Tyler Radigan had 34 saves while facing 38 shots.
