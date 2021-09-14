Bishop McCort Catholic will play its home game against Chestnut Ridge at Shade High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Week 4 game originally was to be played at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, but the field remains unavailable due to a delay in the replacement of the artificial surface at the Point.
“Bishop McCort really appreciates Shade providing us the use of their facility,” said Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco.
Both DeMarco and Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard confirmed the agreement.
Shade discontinued its football program after the 2020 season due to low numbers and joined a football co-op with Conemaugh Township High School.
Last week, DeMarco said Bishop McCort was discussing the possibility of playing at least one home game at Richland’s Herlinger Field, but that scenario didn’t move forward, he said.
“We are week to week looking for stadiums (for home games) as we progress through the season,” DeMarco said.
Both teams enter the Week 4 contest with 1-2 records.
