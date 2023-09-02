Jax Forrest battled his way to an overtime victory in his bout at 126 pounds while Bo Bassett suffered a third-period pin at 138 as the Bishop McCort Catholic tandem split its matches at FloWrestling’s Who’s Number One event on Saturday in Wisconsin.
Forrest, ranked No. 1 nationally at 126, survived a furious rally by Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney by picking up three points in overtime to pick up an 18-15 victory. Forrest led Raney 15-11 during the third before an escape and throw knotted the score at 15.
Bassett, taking on top-ranked Daniel Zepeda, of California, fell behind 6-0 before notching a escape and takedown to shave four points off the lead. Bassett cut the lead to 7-6 in the second before a Zepeda escape started a run that saw his lead grow to 15-6 in the third before Bassett worked an escape to stop the outburst. Zepeda racked up a cluster of near-fall points before decking Bassett.
