WESTOVER, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic had just shrugged off one nine-point deficit in seemingly no time and appeared poised to take the lead when Trystan Fornari, who was having a great game off the bench, crumbled to the floor on his braced knee and lost the ball while weaving through several Harmony defenders on a Euro-step down the lane.
Fornari was OK, but the Crimson Crushers weren’t, and their hopes of pulling the upset of the second seed in the District 6 Class 1A boys basketball playoffs crumbled away over the final 4:37.
The brief moment of uncertainty seemed to stagger the Owls, breaking their concentration. That was just the opening Harmony needed, going on a 10-3 run to break the tie and riding 6-foot-4 junior forward Jack Bracken’s massive 38-point, eight-rebound performance to a 76-70 victory over the Crushers.
“I don’t know. I just wanted to win,” said guard Ibn Shaheed, one of seven Bishop McCort seniors who was trying to process playing his final basketball game with the Crimson Crushers. “I give it to them.
“They fought for it. We fought, too. I definitely thought we had a little (competition advantage) over them, but we came up short.”
Shaheed, with 12 points, was one of four Crushers to score in double digits. Ethan Kasper led Bishop McCort with 23 points, Fornari hit for 16 with four of his team’s nine 3-pointers, and Mason Pfeil also scored 12 as the Crimson Crushers closed the book on a 10-13 campaign.
“My seniors dedicated themselves to the program. Trystan and Ethan Kasper played significant parts – they were three-year starters. They gave their hearts to the program,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said.
“It’s just disappointing because it’s a game we thought we should have won.
“It came down to shots hanging on the rim. Some went in. Some didn’t. They made a couple of tough shots.
“Bracken played a special game and they killed us on the free-throw line.”
Bishop McCort outrebounded the taller Owls 39-38, and forced 20 turnovers while only giving it away 14 times. The Crimson Crushers also made eight more 3-pointers.
However, Bishop McCort made just 28 of 67 shots while Harmony, thanks to Bracken’s near perfection around the basket was 30-for-59 from the field.
Harmony also scored 15 points at the line – 10 more than Bishop McCort – and made 8 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Harmony led by a point after one period and two at the half. Bishop McCort’s biggest lead was six when a Fornari basket made the score 22-16 at 5:31 of the second quarter.
The Owls (21-2) looked like they might break it open with a 10-0 run in the third that put them ahead 52-43 with about 10 minutes left in the contest. Bishop McCort, though, got back to within four before the start of the fourth, and Fornari’s runner tied it at 62 with 5:13 remaining.
Bishop McCort only made three field goals the rest of the way.
After Fornari went to the floor, Shaheed came up with a steal on the press, but was unable to get his shot to fall.
Harmony then ran off the next six points and, after a Kasper 3, the Owls scored the next four.
That included a moment when Kasper was called for an intentional foul at midcourt with 1:05 to play, giving the Owls two foul shots and the ball.
“We just buckled down. We played smart basketball when we got (to the end),” Bracken said.
Bracken was 16-for-19 from the field, but he only had six points in the fourth quarter, when Maseto scored six of his 10, Cohlton Fry scored four of his 15 and Lucas Tarnow added a bucket.
“These guys have been together since second or third grade. When (the other team) eliminates one thing, another guy steps up,” Harmony coach Dylan Kurtz said.
It was a tough end for the Crimson Crushers, who hung in with some of the heaviest of heavyweights in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference this winter.
“I definitely enjoyed it,” Shaheed said of the season. “We had our ups and downs, but we fought hard throughout the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.