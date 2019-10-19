EBENSBURG – The Bishop McCort Crimson Crushers solidified their hold on a District 6 Class A playoff berth and in the process, sent Central Cambria to its seventh consecutive loss after a 32-6 victory over the Red Devils on Friday night.
Bishop McCort (5-4) kept the Red Devils (2-7) in check for most of the contest, while a balanced Crimson Crusher offense scored on three straight second-half possessions to put the game firmly in hand.
“We tried to spread the ball around tonight,” said Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile. “We wanted to give some guys who have worked hard all year some opportunities to carry the ball.”
Ten Crimson Crusher ball carriers combined for 239 rushing yards, led by quarterback Will Miller’s 75 yards on eight carries. Miller was also on the receiving end of a 65-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Levi Allison, and Amir Andrews added 53 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
The Crimson Crushers held the Red Devils to less than 100 yards rushing.
“We take pride in our defense,” Basile said. “They’ve kept us in every game this year.”
Central Cambria’s defense had a strong effort in the first half, keeping the Red Devils within striking distance and holding Bishop McCort to one touchdown and a field goal.
“Our defense fought hard,” said Red Devil coach Shane McGregor. “But we gave up too many big plays. Offensively, we didn’t have a lot of rhythm or consistency in the running game, and we couldn’t connect on some throws down the field.”
Bishop McCort got great field position on its initial possession of the game thanks to a partially blocked punt, taking over at the Red Devil 39. Carries of 11 and 21 yards by Miller then set up Brendon Bair’s 2-yard touchdown run, and Miller added the conversion to make it 8-0 at the 5:44 mark of the first.
The Red Devils then appeared ready to answer, as rushes by Hobbs Dill of 18 and 12 yards along with a Crimson Crushers’ personal foul penalty helped move the ball deep into Bishop McCort territory.
However, Central Cambria was stopped on downs at the Crimson Crushers’ 21.
That led to a long 12-play drive that consumed over six minutes, highlighted by Jake Ardary’s 25-yard run. Central Cambria’s red-zone defense then made a stand, forcing the Crimson Crushers to settle for Will Haslett’s 30-yard field goal that produced an eventual 11-0 halftime margin.
Bishop McCort moved 65 yards in seven plays to open the third quarter, as gains of 26 yards by Andrews and 23 yards by Miller along with a Red Devil pass interference penalty led to Andrews’ 1-yard score at the 8:58 mark.
After a Central Cambria three-and-out, Allison came in at quarterback for the Crushers, with Miller splitting out at wide receiver.
With Bishop McCort facing a third-and-22, Allison found Miller open on the left sideline, and he sprinted past the Red Devils secondary for a 65-yard touchdown that made it 25-0 heading into the fourth.
Grant Jeanjaquet keyed the final Crimson Crusher scoring drive early in the final quarter with a 41-yard bolt that set up Andrews’s second touchdown, a 23-yard run with 10:54 remaining.
The Red Devils got on the board in the final minutes, as runs of 17 and 10 yards by Dill preceded Carter Seymour’s 1-yard quarterback sneak. Dill led Central Cambria with 81 yards on the ground, while Seymour completed 9 of 17 for 97 yards.
Bishop McCort will travel to Bishop Guilfoyle next Friday, while Central Cambria will be at Somerset next Friday to conclude its season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.