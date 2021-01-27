Erik Gibson will not get a chance to compete for a state wrestling championship this season.
The Bishop McCort Catholic junior, who is ranked No. 1 in the state at 152 pounds, said Wednesday that he will not appeal the District 6 ruling that deemed him ineligible for the postseason.
Gibson, a Cornell recruit who transferred from Bishop McCort to Forest Hills in November, is the No. 2 seed in the Powerade Tournament set for this weekend in Monroeville. That is the final event on the Crimson Crushers’ regular-season schedule.
“Unfortunately, Powerade will be my last tournament of the season because I have been deemed ineligible due to transfer,” Gibson tweeted Wednesday. “We’re not going to try to fight as it could come back to harm me in the future. Thank you to coach (Anthony) Walters for everything this season.”
Gibson was a two-time state medalist at Forest Hills and is the state’s No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2022, according to PA Power Wrestling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.