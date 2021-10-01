SOMERSET – Trystan Fornari passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Brock Beppler scored twice to lead Bishop McCort to 36-0 victory over host Somerset Friday night.
“Coach Smith had a great motivational speech and that got us fired up,” Fornari said. “My receivers played great, and not one kid ran a wrong route. It starts with great practices, and we had that this week.”
The Crimson Crushers opening drive had back up quarterback Johnny Golden under center and Bishop McCort could not move the sticks giving the ball back over to Somerset.
The Golden Eagles took the ball at their own 29-yard line a quickly moved over midfield, but Somerset went to their bag of tricks, however it backfired on them as a halfback pass from Ethan Hemminger was intercepted by the Crimson Crushers’ Colin Stevens inside their own 10-yard line to end the threat.
Bishop McCort made a quarterback change on their second possession as regular starter Fornari entered the game nursing a sprained ankle. He immediately ignited his team’s offense.
Back-to-back big plays to teammate Josh Goins through the air moved the ball to the Somerset 39 as the first quarter ended.
On the first play of the second quarter Fornari found a wide-open Brock Beppler crossing the field and he raced past the Golden Eagle defense for the 6-0 lead.
“It was a great screen pass that coach called,” Fornari said.
Beppler said it was his lineman that opened the holes.
“It all starts with them up front, if they don’t block, I don’t score,” said Beppler
Crimson Crushers coach Thomas Smith thought that play was the key to the victory.
“We weathered the storm in the first quarter,” said Smith. “We opened up the hatches and came out firing in the second quarter, and this is a big win for us.”
The Crimson Crushers ran a fake on the conversion try, with Golden finding Beppler to make it 8-0.
Somerset continued to move the ball between the 20-yard lines, but could not find the end zone.
The Crimson Crushers scored quickly in the third as Fornari through a perfect pass to Ibn Shaheed for a 44-yard strike making it 15-0.
After Hemminger picked off Fornari to start the next Crimson Crushers drive, another Somerset three-and-out gave the ball right back.
This time a draw to Beppler covered 39 yards for the score to make it 23-0 after the two-point conversion was successful and Somerset’s hopes of their first win faded.
Moving to the fourth quarter reminiscent to the William “Refrigerator” Perry days Bishop McCort’s Joe McGowan scored out of the wildcat from one yard out to make it 30-0 and gave the visiting bleachers a thrill.
The final score of the night came from senior Nate Conrad who also had a one-yard score to set the final at 36-0 in favor of the Crushers.
Somerset coach Brian Basile will be looking at his teams character this week.
“Life always doesn’t go your way, but now we get a test of our character,” said Basile. “We are going to stay positive and keep learning and continue to cultivate a positive winning environment, and these guys will not quit, and we will work on getting better.”
