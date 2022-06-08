Winning in multiple ways has helped the Bishop McCort Catholic baseball team advance to the PIAA quarterfinals for the eighth time in 11 seasons.
Despite getting limited to two hits, the Crimson Crushers (16-8) were resourceful in their 4-0 Class 1A first-round victory over Rockwood on Monday. The District 6 champions will be relying on their bread and butter in hopes of a similar outcome at 4 p.m. Thursday when they battle two-time defending District 11 champion Tri-Valley (20-4) at Mount Union Area High School.
“When you get this far in the postseason, you’re always going to see good pitching,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “You got to find a way to scrap together runs. We were able to work some counts, foul a lot of two-strike pitches off and draw some walks, move some runners up and take advantage of a couple passed balls.
“We finally got a big hit in the sixth (Roman Fetzko’s RBI double) to give us a little bit more cushion. Our pitching and defense has been consistent throughout. That can keep you in any ballgame.”
Sophomore Mason Pfeil and freshman Bradyn Jarvis combined on the three-hit shutout for the Crimson Crushers on Monday. Pfeil tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits and four walks, striking out five. Jarvis retired Rockwood in order in the seventh to close out the contest.
On Thursday, Bishop McCort meets Tri-Valley, which is located in Hegins, Schuylkill County. The Bulldogs defeated District 3 runner-up Greenwood 6-2 on Monday.
Tri-Valley sophomore Caden Leonard tossed 32/3 innings of four-hit ball. Leonard allowed one run, struck out four and walked six. Seniors Devin Wertz and Jonas McGrath came on in relief.
The winner of Thursday’s matchup will meet either Halifax or MMI Prep in Monday’s semifinal.
In 2021, Tri-Valley advanced to the PIAA quarterfinal round and lost 2-1 to eventual state champion Halifax.
“Tri-Valley, they have a ton of state tournament experience,” Coach Pfeil said.
“They’re a veteran team. We’re hoping we go out and play a good game and see where the cards fall. It’s hard to compare teams because with us being in the eastern bracket. It’s a little bit hard because there’s not any common opponents. There’s a little bit of unfamiliarity with them.”
Tri-Valley has outscored its opponents 201-76. Bishop McCort enters Thursday with a 145-110 scoring margin over its prior opponents.
The Bulldogs have a collective average of .308 with 35 doubles, six triples and 10 home runs, 10 more dingers than Bishop McCort.
“They’re a team that they can hit one through nine in the order,” Coach Pfeil said.
“They’re all capable. We’re just going to have to do our best to try to limit the big inning. Throwing strikes and playing good defense is going to be the key for us.”
McGrath has a .541 average with 40 hits, 31 runs, 29 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and three home runs. Junior Kameron Wetzel is hitting at a .392 clip with 17 RBIs, five doubles and two homers. Junior Aidan Nye has driven in 36 runs, and Wertz has plated 20 runners.
On the mound, McGrath has a 2.88 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 411/3 innings. Leonard has a 1.22 ERA with 49 punchouts over 282/3 frames.
Bishop McCort senior Nate Conrad (3-2 record with a save) will start on the bump.
After losing five straight games to begin May, Bishop McCort have gone 7-1 since.
“We hit a little bump in the road,” Coach Pfeil said. “Our guys never panicked. That can be attributed to great senior leadership.
“They kept our guys focused and got us back on path. We hit our stride at the right time.”
Led by senior Joe McGowan’s 23 RBIs in the middle of the order, the Crimson Crushers manufacture runs by passing the baton to the next batter.
“All of our guys have been contributing the whole way through the lineup,” Pfeil said. “You never know where it’s going to come from. We can get a gap shot at the bottom of the order this season just as easy as we can at the top of the order.
“They’re unselfish. It’s all about a team at-bat. They’ll do whatever it takes.
“If they need to hit a groundball to the right side with two strikes to move a runner up, they’ll do it. The team concept of this group of kids has been amazing.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
