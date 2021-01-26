Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior Dominick Kutsick signed a letter-of-intent on Tuesday to attend St. Francis University and participate in the Red Flash eSports program.
The son of Gregory and Bridget Kutsick, he plans to major in computer science.
“ESports is competitive gaming,” Dominick Kutsick said. “It is multiple video games and a variety of different people and teams competing in the game. I love eSports because I love video games and gaming. I also enjoy it because it is another way I can connect with my friends and even meet new people.”
St. Francis eSports competes throughout eight different game titles and represents the Red Flash in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE). Last fall, St. Francis listed the game titles as FIFA, Fortnite, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Madden, Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Kutsick competed four seasons on the Bishop McCort Catholic boys soccer team and lettered three years. He was selected to participate in the annual Santa Fund Classic, but the all-star game was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An honor roll student, Kutsick won the leadership-captains award last season as part of the soccer team.
He is involved in the Spanish Honor Society, SADD, L’Education en Vogue, Spanish Club, Mpowerment, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Environthon.
