Mikayla Smith took the first step toward building on a family tradition by signing a letter of commitment to attend Ohio State University as a member of the Buckeyes’ nationally-acclaimed cheerleading team.
The Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior also will be reunited with her sister Keyli, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate who currently is part of the Ohio State University cheerleading squad.
“This is a day that I’ve been waiting for since I started cheerleading,” said Smith, who will be the highest awarded scholarship athlete for a freshman in the history of Ohio State University cheer, according to a release distributed during Wednesday’s signing event at the Osborne Street school.
“Me and my sister won a national title in high school together,” Smith added. “That’s the goal for college. It just means everything to me to be at Ohio State. I’m so excited for the next year. It’s a dream. Everything that we’ve done at McCort, we plan to do there. I love cheering with her and she’s an inspiration to me.”
Coach John Walker’s Crimson Crushers cheer team has won four UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, including back-to-back crowns earned in Orlando, Florida, in 2019 and 2018. Bishop McCort also has three PIAA titles (2014, 2015, 2018) as well as multiple regional, district and local competition victories.
“McCort cheer means absolutely everything to me,” said Smith, the daughter of Tom and Sherry Smith. Tom Smith is the principal at Bishop McCort Catholic.
“My coaches and teammates definitely got me here to this day,” Mikayla Smith said. “My coach John (Walker) is like a dad to me. He goes over and beyond for me. The program means everything to me.”
Ohio State University head cheerleading coach Ben Schreiber attended Wednesday’s signing event. The Buckeyes have won three national championships and placed second at the 2019 UCA College Nationals. Ohio State cheerleaders are on the sidelines for all football games as the top-ranked Buckeyes compete in the Big Ten with aspirations of competing for a national title.
“Mikayla is our first signed team member for next season and we’re super thrilled and excited to have her in our program,” Schreiber said.
“We currently have her older sister Keyli on our team. It’s going to be special to have both of those girls reunited and to be able to cheer on the sidelines together, hopefully be on the nationals team together as we compete for another national championship.”
Crimson Crushers coach Walker said Mikayla Smith is ready for the next step.
“Mikayla could not have made a wrong decision,” Walker said. “She had a lot of offers in front of her. That was the conversation I had with her, ‘You will not make a wrong decision.’
“But she did make the right decision for sure.
“When you come from a football family like she comes from, and her sister is there, her parents go down for every home football game,” he said. “There is nothing like cheering in ‘The Shoe’ at Ohio State. She’ll be there with her sister and that will help her ease into things and make her more comfortable for sure."
