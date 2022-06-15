Bishop McCort Catholic rising junior Mason Gibson has verbally committed to continue his wrestling career and follow his brother’s footsteps at Cornell University.
The other two finalists for his services were Ohio State and Penn State.
In the class of 2024, Gibson is ranked No. 3 in the entire country by FloWrestling.
Erik Gibson, Mason’s older brother, will be a member of the Cornell wrestling team this fall.
Cornell went 12-3 overall and 5-0 in the Ivy League in 2021-22. The Big Red are coached by Mike Grey.
Mason Gibson is a five-time Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling state champion. He won a Super 32 title as an eighth-grader in 2019.
As a freshman at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A championships, Mason Gibson went 21-1 and finished in second place at 120 pounds.
