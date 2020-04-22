A pair of area girls who were recent nominees for Miss PA Basketball honors, earned all-state recognition as second-team selections on Wednesday in their respective classifications.
Bishop McCort Catholic senior forward Bella Hunt was chosen in Class AA, and Blacklick Valley junior guard Maria McConnell was selected in Class A to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers all-state teams.
Hunt, a second-team selection last year, averaged 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks a game despite missing the first 17 games of the season due to an ACL injury. She compiled six double-doubles in 10 games.
“I’m thrilled to death for her,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said in a telephone interview. “It is well deserved. She worked so hard in order to be able to return to the team and was a leader both on and off the court for us. She just loves the game of basketball and I’m thrilled that she has received this honor again.”
Hunt, a 5-foot-11 center and Mount St. Mary’s recruit, tore her ACL late in the summer and returned to the Crimson Crushers lineup in mid-February. The team went from an 8-9 record after a Jan. 23 loss to Somerset to a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals, closing the season having won eight of its last 10 games.
“There was no stopping her once she got back in the lineup,” Hahn said. “Bella gave everything to her team. She has matured so much over the years.”
After topping Juanita Valley in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals, Bishop McCort dropped close contests with Penns Manor and Bellwood-Antis, but qualified for the PIAA bracket as the fourth-place team from District 6.
A 55-44 win over District 7 champion Bishop Canevin opened the PIAA Tournament, with the Crimson Crushers sidelining Keystone 73-34 in the second round. Bishop McCort was set to face District 7-3 Ellis School in the quarterfinals, when the PIAA closed down the remainder of the season due to COVID-19.
“Our team kept talking about making a return to the state championship, and I thought we were playing better every day, but we will just never know,” Hahn said.
McConnell, a 5-11 guard, averaged 21 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals a game for the Vikings to become the first girl from Blacklick Valley to be named to the all-state team. She produced eight double-doubles and scored 20-plus points in 13 games.
“I am tickled pink for Maria,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “It is a well-deserved honor. I am proud of her.”
Price said that in addition to her talents on the court, McConnell’s work ethic is second to none.
“She is the first one in the gym, and the last one to leave,” Price said. “She has great enthusiasm and passion for the game, but she also has a toughness about her. She can hit the outside shot, but she can also go inside and take the contact.”
The Vikings made the program’s first PIAA Tournament appearance and earned a 43-37 win over District 7-3 finisher Clairton to advance to the second round where they fell to Coudersport.
“When we played Clairton, Maria knew that she was going to have to step up her inside game,” Price said. “She did that, facing girls that were physically much bigger than her, and she did not back down. She was everything and then some, and is a very physically tough kid.
“Maria is a great team player. She is the first to congratulate a teammate for a good play. She leads by example.”
Price said that he expects McConnell to continue to improve next season and to move on to play college ball.
Bellwood-Antis standout and Notre Dame-bound Alli Campbell, earned her third straight selection as Player of the Year in Class AA and Bishop Guilfoyle’s Kristi Kaack was chosen Coach of the Year. A former all-state first-team player from Altoona and women's basketball coach at Mount Aloysius, Kaack was chosen over Penns Manor’s Jason Miloser and Bellwood-Antis’ Jim Swaney after leading the Marauders to District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships.
Several other girls from districts 5 and 6 also earned Class AA all-state honors including Everett’s Kaitlyn Maxwell (St. Francis recruit) and Juniata Valley’s Halee Smith on the first team, Bellwood-Antis’ Sakeria Haralson on the second team and Teresa Haigh of Bishop Guilfoyle on the third team.
In Class A, Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro was chosen Player of the Year and Jenkintown’s Jim Romano edged Rochester’s C.J. Iannini for Coach of the Year honors.
2019-20 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Basketball Team
(Player, school, height, class and scoring average)
Class AA
First Team
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6
Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0
Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5
Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6
Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8
Second Team
Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7
Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5
Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4
Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5
Natalie Jasper, Ellis, 5-6, Jr, 22.9
Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6
Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1
Third Team
Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7
Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5
Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3
Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7
Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1
Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5
Player of the year – Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the year – Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle
Class A
First Team
Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6
Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7
Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7
Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5
Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1
Second Team
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0
Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7
Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0
Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8
Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9
Third Team
Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6
Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3
Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2
Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8
Player of the year – Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the year – Jim Romano, Jenkintown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.