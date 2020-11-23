Brendon Bair has been among the area’s top linebackers and an often punishing running back during the past four high school football seasons.
The Bishop McCort Catholic forward is solid on the basketball court.
But baseball has been Bair’s favorite sport since his youth league days at Arbutus and Flood City Elite.
Now, the hard-throwing right-handed pitcher will have an opportunity to compete at the NCAA Division I level in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Bair signed a letter-of-intent to play at the University of Pittsburgh under third-year coach Mike Bell, who has led three different programs to four College World Series appearances since 2005. Bair joined his family, Crimson Crushers coach Chris Pfeil and his baseball teammates during a Monday afternoon ceremony at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
“It was an instant gut-feeling that I just knew after my first visit that it would be my home,” said Bair, a senior who announced his verbal commitment to the Panthers last November.
“Coach Bell just knows how to coach kids. He came up from Florida State and brought kids with him. There is a reason for that.
“He knows the game. He’s been around it for years,” Bair said of Bell, who led Tennessee (2005), Oklahoma (2010) and Florida State (2012, 2017) to the College World Series before being hired at Pitt in 2018.
Bair has been a key part of a Crimson Crushers program that consistently is among the top contenders in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, District 6 and on the state level.
He contributed immediately as a freshman and sophomore. Last season, Bair and the Crushers were considered among the most promising teams in the state when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports.
“Brendon has a lot of God-given ability, but what people don’t see is how hard he works,” said Pfeil, who also recruited Bair to play on his Martella’s Pharmacy franchise in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League last summer. “He’s probably one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around.
“He had big dreams and big goals and he did everything he could do to get there. He’s one of the most humble kids you’d want to meet. An absolutely fantastic teammate and a great student.”
Bair played on a District 6 Class A championship team in 2019 and was a LHAC all-conference pick. PennLive named him a Top 10 Baseball Prospect Class of 2021. Bair made the 2019 WWBA Underclass World Championship All-Tournament Team and was a 2020 Preseason Underclass All-American Atlantic All-Region First Team Perfect Game selection.
Last summer, he made the all-JCBL team with Martella’s.
“The real hard work starts now,” said Bair, who will be a pitcher-only at Pitt. “I’ve got to continue to bust my butt in the weight room and keep my shoulder stabilized to prevent injury.”
While he will pitch at Pitt, Bair was well-known as a hitter in the region.
“He’s a kid that excelled on the diamond offensively and on the mound since he was a little kid,” Pfeil said. “But his ticket is going to be on the mound. We really feel like he’s going to go in there and be able to contribute right away for Pitt. One day we hope to see him at the professional level.”
Bair has been a power pitcher at every level since his youth. Pfeil said he’s worked on other parts of his mound game in recent seasons.
“His control has evolved over the last few years,” Pfeil said. “He’s worked on his mechanics. His fastball sits in the low 90s very consistently. He’s been able to figure out the command on his off-speed pitches. He’s very polished.
“As he continues to move on in his career and continues to get coaching at the next level, he’s only going to get better.”
Bair finished his football career 14 tackles shy of the Bishop McCort Catholic career record. Had COVID-19 not shortened the Crushers’ season, the mark most likely would have fallen. He’s been recognized by the SAFCA, LHAC and is a three-time selection on The Tribune-Democrat All-Area football team prior to this season’s honorees being named.
“There is Friday night for football, running out and having an adrenaline rush,” Bair said.
“It’s different. Each sport is different in its own way. Ever since I was little, I’ve always been a baseball guy.”
Bair credited his family for helping him get to the signing table on Monday. He is the son of Corey and Jodie Bair.
“My mom and dad have sacrificed so much for me, my grandparents, what they’ve done I can never repay them,” Bair said.
He also thanked Pfeil for his guidance at Bishop McCort Catholic.
“Ever since I was 5 or 6 years old, I always wanted to play for Coach Pfeil at McCort,” Bair said. “To be here and do it, it’s been unreal. He’s always a phone call away and he’ll be there for you whenever you need him.”
