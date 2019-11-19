Bishop McCort Catholic used a three-point game by Adis Ultanbekov and Bryce Bair, as well as 19 saves by Cole Bradley to hand visiting North Catholic its first loss of the PIHL season, 4-1, on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The Crimson Crushers outshot the Trojans 37-20, with Ultanbekov and Bair netting first-period goals to give the hosts an early advantage.
Dominic Dezort put North Catholic on the board 11:00 into the opening period, but Bradley stopped every shot the rest of the way.
Ben Berkebile and Ultanbekov had second-period goals for Bishop McCort Catholic, which improved to 5-1-1 with 11 points for second place in the PIHL Class A Southeast Division. North Catholic is 6-1-0 with 12 points in the Northwest.
Chris McFayden had 33 saves for the Trojans.
