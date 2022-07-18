2022 OP: FARGO: DAY 2: PRELIMS

Bishop McCort's Mason Gibson (right) controls Rhode Island's Stone Farnsworth during their U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships match at 126 pounds on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Fargo, N.D. 

FARGO, N.D. - Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising junior Mason Gibson advanced to the finals at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships on Monday.

Gibson, a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist, defeated Maryland‘s Coleman Nogle 15-3 in the freestyle semifinals. Gibson will face New Jersey’s Luke Stanich, a 10-4 winner over California’s Aden Valencia, in Tuesday’s championship bout.

Gibson was a 2021 national freestyle champion in Fargo. He took third place in Greco-Roman. 

In the 16-Under freestyle division, Bishop McCort rising freshman Bo Bassett dropped a 6-4 decision to Pennsylvania’s Gauge Botero in the 120-pound third-place bout. Bassett edged Bishop McCort teammate Sam Herring 5-2 in the consolation semifinals.

Herring finished in sixth place after losing 14-4 to Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney. 

