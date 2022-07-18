FARGO, N.D. - Bishop McCort Catholic High School rising junior Mason Gibson advanced to the finals at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16-Under National Wrestling Championships on Monday.
Gibson, a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist, defeated Maryland‘s Coleman Nogle 15-3 in the freestyle semifinals. Gibson will face New Jersey’s Luke Stanich, a 10-4 winner over California’s Aden Valencia, in Tuesday’s championship bout.
Gibson was a 2021 national freestyle champion in Fargo. He took third place in Greco-Roman.
In the 16-Under freestyle division, Bishop McCort rising freshman Bo Bassett dropped a 6-4 decision to Pennsylvania’s Gauge Botero in the 120-pound third-place bout. Bassett edged Bishop McCort teammate Sam Herring 5-2 in the consolation semifinals.
Herring finished in sixth place after losing 14-4 to Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney.
