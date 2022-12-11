CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Led by a 9-0 major-decision victory from Bo Bassett at 113 pounds, Bishop McCort Catholic saw three wrestlers reach the podium at this past weekend’s Walsh Ironman tournament at Walsh Jesuit High School.
The Crimson Crushers, who sent six wrestlers to the event, tallied 84.5 points to finish seventh out of over 100 listed schools.
Bassett blanked Stillwater’s Beric Jordan to cap a golden weekend, while 120-pounder Jax Forrest was clipped 3-1 in the sudden-victory round by Wyoming Seminary’s Luke Lilledahl in their final.
At 126, Mason Gibson picked up fifth-place honors after topping Wyoming Seminary’s Draegen Orine 3-1 in sudden victory.
