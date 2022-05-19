Bishop McCort Catholic performed like a top-seeded team in a District 6 Class 1A playoff game Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Crimson Crushers had solid pitching, error-free defense and nine hits in five innings.
Eighth-seeded Purchase Line put up an early fight, but the four-win Red Dragons squad faced an uphill battle in the program’s first postseason appearance in more than a decade.
Bishop McCort Catholic won 10-0 in five innings and earned a spot in Tuesday’s district semifinal round against fourth-seeded Juniata Valley, a 12-1 winner over fifth-seeded Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
“Mason (Pfeil) threw a good game for us. He established the strike zone early and was able to mix his pitches up,” said Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil of his son. “We played great defense behind him. Guys made plays. They did a good job of moving their feet to the ball.
“Offensively we’ve had struggles at times, but we’ve been starting to get some more barrels to the ball, and that’s what it’s going to take.”
Joe McGowan went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBIs for Bishop McCort Catholic (13-8). His courtesy runner Nick Yost scored twice. Collin Stevens had two hits, a walk, two runs and one run batted in.
Nate Conrad and Colby Cannizzaro each hit a double.
“Confidence at the plate is everything,” Coach Pfeil said. “You go through spurts.
“We play in a tough conference, and we’ve seen a lot of good arms this year. Sometimes when they’re not falling, guys get in a rut.
“But we’ve had a lot more positive at-bats and a lot more smart, situational hitting.”
Purchase Line (4-14) only trailed 1-0 through two innings, but the Crimson Crushers produced five runs on six hits in the third.
“These past couple days at practice we’ve really been focusing on going the other way, situational hitting, and I think we executed that very well,” said Mason Pfeil, who had a run-scoring single during the rally.
Bishop McCort then added three in the fourth and Stevens’ walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth.
“That’s how a lot of our games have gone,” Red Dragons coach Ray Hill said.
“We play well the first couple innings and it gets away from us a little bit. We’re not young, but we’re inexperienced. This is our first playoff game in 15 years. We’re moving in the right direction as a program.
“A lot of times when things start to go the wrong direction we just haven’t been able to put the brakes on,” Hill said. “We did OK today. The first couple innings it was a good game.
“Then we just give up a couple runs here and there, but I’m proud of the guys and the way we battled back.”
Mason Pfeil made it difficult for Purchase Line. He fanned six and walked one while throwing 72 pitches, 52 for strikes. The righty improved to 5-1 with three saves this season.
“My fastball was on. My curveball had some good bite on it,” Mason Pfeil said. “I left a couple up and that’s obviously where they got their hits. I had great defense behind me. They made some plays.”
Next up is Juniata Valley in a rematch of last year’s semifinal round game the Green Hornets won 7-3 at Sargent’s Stadium.
Juniata Valley pitcher Bryant Allison struck out 13 with no walks in a one-hitter against Moshannon Valley on Thursday. Jake Johnson had three hits with a double, a homer and five RBIs in the Hornets’ quarterfinal game.
“The next game is the big one,” Coach Pfeil said. “You’re playing for a ticket to the district championship game and a spot in the state tournament. Our guys are focused. They have goals.
“We know Juniata Valley is going to be a quality opponent.
“We’re looking forward to that opportunity.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
