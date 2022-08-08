Bishop McCort Catholic High School announced the promotion of Michael Bako to its director of athletics position on Monday.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Mike Bako’s caliber to lead our athletics program,” Principal and CAO Thomas Smith said. “I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership.”
Bako, a 2010 Bishop McCort graduate, succeeds Ralph DeMarco, who spent the past three years as athletic director. DeMarco will continue to assist the athletic department in addition to taking on a new role within the area of religious studies.
“I’m honored to have been named director of athletics at my alma mater,” Bako said. “Bishop McCort is a special place that has played an important role in my life. I’ve had a great experience here, and I hope to be able to do the same for the next generation of Crushers.”
Bako is entering his eighth year at Bishop McCort, where he has worked as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator. In June, he was voted best teacher by Johnstown Magazine. He has played an integral role in the development of Bishop McCort’s youth athletic programs, serving as director of Bishop McCort’s parochial basketball league for the past seven years. Bako is currently an assistant coach for boys’ basketball and junior high football.
As a student-athlete, Bako played basketball and football. In football, he helped lead the Crushers to three district championships and a trip to the state final in 2009.
