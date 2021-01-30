Don Fyfe was preparing to spend a fall away from the football field for the first time in decades.
Then, an longtime friend called.
Fyfe had spent 14 seasons coaching the Shade football program during two tenures (2000-04, 2012-20). But Fyfe said he was left without a job because the Panthers won’t have a football team this fall and will seek a co-op with another school.
“The school district decided we would take a break for a while. I was out of job,” Fyfe said on Saturday, after Bishop McCort Catholic announced that he would be the Crimson Crushers’ offensive coordinator next season.
“I was content to see what fall was like without coaching,” Fyfe said. “Then Tom called me.”
Tom Smith is the principal and head football coach at Bishop McCort Catholic. Fyfe and Smith briefly were teammates at St. Francis University when the Red Flash had a successful NCAA Division III program. The two first met when they each played for the South team in the 1989 Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Game.
"He was from Chestnut Ridge. I was from McCort. He was a quarterback. I was a nose tackle. We ran into each other a lot," Smith said, laughing.
"Fortunately for us, we walked into St. Francis together as freshmen. We just had a lot of respect for one another. When I found out that Shade was no longer going to have a program, I reached out to him right away."
While Fyfe said his college career lasted one season before he focused on academics, Smith was a star defensive lineman.
“I went to college with Tom Smith at St. Francis,” Fyfe said. “He called me out of the blue about two weeks ago. We got together and talked for a little bit. It sounded like something to take a shot at.”
Shade program suspended
Fyfe was a standout quarterback at Chestnut Ridge High School in the late 1980s. He was an assistant coach with the Lions for five years – one season under former coach Dan Wilkins and four years with current coach Max Shoemaker.
He went to Shade, a small program that struggled during his first stint, going 9-36. In 2012 he returned as a co-coach with Mike Pribish and then moved into the head position the following year.
Fyfe’s teams produced the Shade program’s only two winning seasons during a 22-season span beginning in 1999. The Panthers went 11-2 in 2018, winning the WestPAC and District 5 Class A. Fyfe was Tribune-Democrat Co-Coach of the Year.
The Panthers followed up with a 5-6 mark in 2019 but in the COVID-19 season of 2020, with limited numbers and injuries, Shade went 1-7.
“We have not announced a co-op, yet. All we did was suspend the program," Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard said. "The school board will act on any co-op. We hope it might happen this week.
“We made a decision to end the program solely on our low numbers, kind of like Ferndale did last year," Leonard added, referring to a successful football co-op between former rivals Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale in 2020. "We did it at the end of the season but with COVID and everything it got put back on the back-burner.”
Fyfe said small schools throughout the region face similar obstacles.
“Shade, it got to the point, as heart-breaking as it is, the numbers just weren’t there anymore,” Fyfe said. “That was my baby for the past 10 years, that program. You could see it coming the last few years.
“We had 18 or 19 players returning this year with no junior high at Shade,” Fyfe added. “It got to the point where for safety reasons, we couldn’t safely put a team out there. I was worried about putting kids in danger. You put somebody who is not quite ready to be out there, then you might get other kids hurt.”
'Fun offense to run'
Fyfe said Smith approached him about implementing the spread, no-huddle offense at Bishop McCort.
“We obviously had a lot of success with that here at Shade the last few years,” Fyfe said. “I’m going to see if I can install it at McCort and have some fun with it. It’s a fun offense to run. I hope the kids enjoy it, too.”
Smith is eager to incorporate the fast-paced offense and mix in McCort's traditional ground attack.
"He's a shotgun, no-huddle guy and I've been wanting to see that at McCort," Smith said. "I had great exposure to that offense from when I was with (coach) Brandon Bailey at Richland. I think we can put something really special together.
"Don is a great person. What he did at Shade is pretty amazing. Eight playoff appearances. District run. Coach of the Year."
Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco said Fyfe will be a good fit.
“I’ve known Coach Fyfe since he played at Chestnut Ridge. He was a pretty darn good quarterback at Ridge," DeMarco said. "His reputation as an offensive-minded football coach in our region is second to none. He is on top of everything modern in offensive football.
“We needed someone who could take us to the next level from the offensive coordinator standpoint. Coach Fyfe was available and he’s now a member of the Bishop McCort Crushers program.”
