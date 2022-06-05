Eight baseball and softball teams within The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area will begin their PIAA tournament quests on Monday.
District 5 runner-up Rockwood makes the trek to face District 6 baseball champion and host Bishop McCort Catholic at 6 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to highlight the slate.
Both Bishop McCort and Rockwood are in the state playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Crimson Crushers advanced to the PIAA semifinals in 2019. Bishop McCort won the 2012 state title and finished as runner-ups in 2016 and 2017.
Bishop McCort (15-7) is riding a three-game winning streak in the postseason. After losing five straight games to begin the month of May, Bishop McCort has gone 6-1. The Crimson Crushers have outscored Purchase Line, Juniata Valley and Williamsburg by a combined 18-4.
Senior Joe McGowan leads Bishop McCort with a .386 average and 23 RBis. Junior Ben Smith is batting at a .288 clip. Junior Ethan Kasper is hitting .271. Sophomore Brock Beppler (23 runs) and senior Nate Conrad have driven in 13 runs each. Freshman Colby Cannizzaro has scored 24 times.
On the mound, sophomore Mason Pfeil is 7-1 with three saves. The right-hander has compiled 54 strikeouts over 452/3 innings. Conrad is 3-2 with a save on the mound.
Rockwood (15-4-1) fell 13-3 to Southern Fulton in the District 5 title game on Wednesday. The Rockets have stolen 80 bases as a team, led by Carson Modrak’s 18.
Mansfield signee and senior Andrew Weaver leads the offense with a .533 average, .933 slugging percentage, 24 hits, 24 RBIs and four home runs, tied with senior Jack Pletcher. Freshman Carson Brown (.486) and junior Jonathan Felesky (.442) provide potent bats throughout the lineup. Sophomore Hunter Whipkey has driven in 20 runs.
Class 2A
Portage at Everett, 2 p.m.: The Mustangs are seeking a rebound performance after suffering their first loss of the season against Mount Union in the District 6 title game on May 28.
Portage (20-1) fell 12-3 to Mount Union.
The WestPAC champions have outscored their opponents 207-47 this season.
Senior Tyler Alexander leads the team on the mound with an 8-1 record and 0.81 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 512/3 innings.
The Delgado Community College signee has a .391 average with 30 runs, 13 stolen bases, four doubles, two triples and two home runs. Junior Andrew Miko has a .541 average, .608 on-base percentage and .885 slugging percentage with 31 runs, 12 doubles, three triples, one home run and 30 RBIs. Miko has logged a 2.31 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 301/3 innings.
Senior Jace Irvin has contributed a .389 batting clip with nine doubles and 21 RBIs.
Junior Luke Scarton has driven in 22 runs to go with six doubles. Junior Isaac Jubina has plated 20 runs. Eight Mustangs have driven in 17 runs or more.
Portage has advanced to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Everett (17-2) defeated North Star 7-0 on Tuesday for its first District 5 title since 2016. Senior Calvin Iseminger struck out eight batters over six innings against North Star. Seniors Iseminger, Trenton Mellott, Karson Reffner and Jadin Zinn and junior Sid Grove all have batting averages north of .400.
Class 4A
Somerset at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.: The District 5-8-9 subregional champion Golden Eagles hit the road to take on the Titans, winners of District 7.
Despite starting 3-5, Somerset has won 12 of 14 games since. On Tuesday, Somerset junior Aiden VanLenten threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out five while not surrendering a walk against Clearfield in the subregional title game.
VanLenten has compiled 46 strikeouts over 461/3 innings.
Somerset senior Ethan Hemminger has 22 stolen bases to go with a .358 average, 21 runs, 13 RBIs, four doubles and a home run. Junior Bradley Bruner has stolen 16 bases and has a .400 average with 23 runs, 15 RBIs, four doubles and three triples.
Senior Spencer Marteeny leads the club with 20 RBIs and two home runs. Freshman Zane Hagans has contributed 18 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run.
On Tuesday, West Mifflin (18-3) defeated Montour 5-4 in 12 innings for its first District 7 title. The Titans have won 13 of their past 14 contests. Against Montour, West Mifflin scored two runs in the top of the 12th inning.
Senior Jake Walker leads West Mifflin with a .456 average, .532 on-base percentage, .867 slugging percentage, 28 runs, 31 hits, seven triples, two home runs and 14 stolen bases. Senior Eric Link is batting .421 with 16 RBIs and 10 doubles. Senior Derek Kleinhans has a .406 average with eight doubles, one home run and 16 RBIs.
Junior Pierson Buck (1.64 ERA) leads the staff with 47 innings. Senior Ryan Lang (1.48) has logged 33 innings.
Softball
Class 1A
Shade vs. Union, at Neshannock H.S., noon: The Panthers will look to regroup against the District 7 champion Scotties in their second straight state-playoff appearance.
On Friday, Shade (15-4) dropped a 4-3 decision to WestPAC South rival Meyersdale in eight innings. The Panthers fell for the second straight season to the Red Raiders in the District 5 title game.
Shade seniors Cassidy Mauger and Emily Rapsky provide thump in the lineup. The rest of the starters include seniors Reese Koback, Lucy Mincek and Rylee Pongrac, juniors Anna Deneen, Jenna Muha and freshman Jaedyn Krupper. Sophomore Tara Corradini is the ace in the circle.
Union (20-3) defeated five-time defending champion West Greene 3-2 for its first District 7 title in program history on Thursday.
Freshman Mia Preuhs struck out eight batters in a four-hit shutout against West Greene, a team the Scotties fell in the district title game in 2019 and 2021.
Preuhs leads Union with a .561 average, 32 hits, 17 doubles, .622 on-base percentage and 1.166 slugging percentage. She also has one triple, three home runs, 27 RBIs and 34 runs scored. In the circle, she has a 13-1 record and 1.72 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 811/3 innings.
Seven Union players have driven in 15 or more runs. Freshman Addie Nogay has a .370 average with 28 RBIs, seven doubles and three homers. Sophomore Mallory Gorgacz blasted four home runs to go with 18 RBIs. Senior Emily Siddall has 18 RBIs, while Ella Casalandra, Tori May and Raquel Zarlingo (14 stolen bases) all have plated 15 runs.
West Greene at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.: Following a 2-0 victory over Glendale, the Blue Jays entertain the perennial District 7 powerhouse Pioneers.
Conemaugh Valley (18-3) junior Delanie Davison tossed a six-hit shutout against Glendale to earn the Blue Jays’ first District 6 title since 2017. Coach Paula McCleester recorded her 300th career victory.
Senior Anna Gunby is batting .625 with 45 runs, 45 hits, 43 RBIs, 12 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs. Davison has a .603 average with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 56 RBIs. Junior Bella Grecek is hitting .569 with 17 RBIs. Freshman Katie Ledwich is hitting at a .544 clip.
She has driven in 32 runs to go with seven doubles and six home runs. Senior Hailey Stiffler (four home runs) and Davison have shared pitching duties in the circle.
Five-time defending District 7 champ West Greene (14-4) lost 3-2 to Union in the district title game. Senior Kiley Meek has a 2.79 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 822/3 innings. Junior London Whipkey is batting .460 with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 21 RBIs. Senior Katie Lampe has driven in 22 runs.
Glendale at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.: The District 5 champion Red Raiders host the Vikings, the District 6 runner-up.
Meyersdale came back to defeat Shade 4-3 in eight innings on Friday. On Thursday, the game was suspended after the fourth inning at Somerset. The contest was moved to Windber on Friday.
Meyersdale (20-2) sophomore Izabella Donaldson has a 19-2 record and 1.20 ERA to go with 211 strikeouts in 105 frames. She leads the team with a .608 average, 1.054 slugging percentage, .655 on-base percentage, 45 hits, 46 runs, 44 RBIs, four triples and six home runs, tied with junior Shelby Hetz.
Meyersdale has six players with an average of .400 or above. Sophomore Zoe Hetz is batting .532 with 40 runs, 41 hits, 22 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples and three home runs. Jessica Daughton (.483), Marcella Dupre (.433) and Amber Long (.424) round out a potent lineup that has scored 264 runs and blasted 27 home runs.
Glendale (16-2) dropped a 2-0 decision to Conemaugh Valley. Freshman Madison Peterson is the ace in the circle, producing a 1.17 ERA with 63 punchouts in 48 frames.
Junior Riley Best has provided a .534 average with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 23 RBIs and 34 runs. Sophomore Alyson Buterbaugh has a .436 average with four home runs and 20 RBIs.
Class 3A
Westmont Hilltop vs. Avonworth, at Mars Area H.S., 2 p.m.: After having their seven-game winning streak snapped, the Hilltoppers battle the Antelopes.
Westmont Hilltop (18-3) dropped a 10-4 contest to Bald Eagle Area in Friday’s District 6 title game. The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference tri-champions were seeking their first district crown since 1996.
Senior Bailey Thornton is Westmont Hilltop’s ace in the circle. Junior Zailees Seda Fas is a St. Peter’s commit. The rest of the Hilltoppers lineup includes seniors Chloe Hoffman, Makenna Oswalt and Kelli Sheehan, juniors Samantha Dixon and Kendal Shingler, sophomore Quinn Kuzmiak and freshman Zoey Lynch.
Avonworth (17-5) defeated Deer Lakes 8-1 for the District 7 crown on Wednesday. The Antelopes outscored their three postseason opponents by a 16-3 margin.
Sophomore Alivia Lantzy struck out eight batters and scattered three hits against Deer Lakes. Freshman Sydney Savatt went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Leah Kuban provided two hits and an RBI.
