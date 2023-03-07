Karalfa took a pass from Xavier Lieb and pushed the puck past Latrobe goaltender J.M. Krajc with the Crimson Crushers skating on a 5-minute major power play 9:27 into the final period. Karalfa’s goal tied the game at 1-all. Ivan Safranov scored 2:48 into overtime to give Bishop McCort Catholic a 2-1 comeback victory and a spot in next week’s semifinal round.