The Bishop McCort Catholic High School hockey team enters the PIHL Penguin Cup Class 2A playoffs with momentum and home ice.
The third-seeded Crimson Crushers also will have an opportunity to face the only team to beat them twice this season, the sixth-seeded Greater Latrobe Wildcats, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“For the first time all year, we will have every player on our roster dressed, healthy and available,” said first-year Bishop McCort Catholic coach Art McQuillan, whose team has won five straight.
“The only team we did not beat this year is Latrobe,” McQuillan said.
Bishop McCort Catholic (14-6-0) lost to Latrobe (11-7-0) both on the road (12-0 on Dec. 1) and at home (7-2 on Jan. 12).
“We may be playing at home on Tuesday, but our kids know the first step on the road to the Penguin Cup goes through Latrobe,” McQuillan said.
The Crimson Crushers ended the regular season with five consecutive victories from Jan. 30 through Feb. 20, outscoring opponents by a combined 30-16.
“We’ve been on a pretty good streak coming down the stretch,” said McQuillan, a veteran of PIHL and Penguin Cup play after coaching Westmont Hilltop to 559 victories in 30 seasons.
The Crimson Crushers are led in scoring by Timur Naletov (10 goals, 38 assists, 48 points), Mykyta Yalovyi (23-23-46) and Ivan Safronov (27-16-43), three international students who have combined for 60 of the team’s 97 goals in 18 games, according to statistics posted by the PIHL.
“Players enjoy scoring goals and that is what type of team we have,” McQuillan said. “We have talented forwards who control the puck, make plays and put it in the back of the net.”
Goaltender Hleb Subach, another international student, is 12-3-0 with a 3.54 goals against average and .906 save percentage.
“We can be solid defensively when necessary,” McQuillan said.
Greater Latrobe is led in scoring by Peyton Myers (12-24-36), Fletcher Harvey (16-20-36) and Jacob Hannah (10-18-28).
Goaltender J.M. Krajc is 7-4-0 with a 3.02 goals against average and .867 save percentage.
Tuesday’s winner will advance to the Penguin Cup semifinal round on March 14 to face the winner of a quarterfinal-round game between No. 7 Franklin Regional and No. 2 South Fayette.
The Penguin Cup Final will be at 6:15 p.m. on March 21 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
Bishop McCort Catholic previously won Penguin Cup championships in Class 1A from 1994 through 1997, 1999, 2005 and 2018. The Crimson Crushers won Pennsylvania Cup titles four straight seasons from 1994-97 and again in 1999, while finishing as state runner-up in 2005 and 2018.
Greater Latrobe won the Class 2A Penguin Cup from 2008 through 2010, and in 2013. The Wildcats won the Pennsylvania Cup all four of those seasons.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
