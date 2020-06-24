Bishop McCort Catholic High School has hired Missy Raho to lead the girls volleyball program.
Raho comes to Bishop McCort with plenty volleyball knowledge and experience. She has seven years coaching experience and has been a PIAA volleyball official for six years. She is a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and Slippery Rock University, where she played from 1993-96. Raho compiled 1,935 career assists in college, good for eighth all-time.
“This is an amazing opportunity, and I am beyond excited to join the Bishop McCort family,” Raho said. “This is a school that provides quality education and athletic opportunities for young women.“
