SOMERSET – By scoring on its first drive of each half, Bishop McCort Catholic took a seemingly comfortable 20-point lead in the third quarter. But Somerset found its groove on the ground by churning out time-consuming drives. The Golden Eagles scored their first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit down to 13 points.
However, Bishop McCort’s defense stood tall, despite being on the field for 16 minutes and 35 seconds in the second half, by forcing two turnovers on downs.
The Crimson Crushers made their 20-7 lead stand for the team’s first Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory in a contest of 0-1 urgent squads.
“We knew it was going to be two teams fighting real hard for their first win,” Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile said. “We felt that we really had to get the first score being on the road. We knew it was going to be tough.
“We knew they’d give us everything they had.”
Despite controlling the clock in the second half, Somerset (0-2) was unable to convert on crucial third and fourth downs to extend drives. Dustin Hyde led the ground attack with 91 yards on 18 carries. Three Golden Eagles added at least 33 rushing yards each as part of a 196-yard rushing total.
“We talked with our o-line last week, a lot of those guys got their very first start last week,” Somerset coach Bob Landis said. “We’re starting a young football team. We talked all week about things slowing down as they gain some experience. They were opening up some holes.”
Bishop McCort senior Will Miller provided a spark right off the bat, returning the opening kickoff 30 yards. After mixing in two completions through the air, Miller capped off a nine-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run on third-and-8. Will Haslett’s successful extra point made it 7-0 just 3:27 into the game. Miller finished with 119 rushing yards on just 13 carries.
“Offensively, we worked the short passing game off the bat,” Basile said. “They were giving us some room with the corners playing back, so we wanted to take advantage of that.”
Bishop McCort (1-1) added to its lead with a 10-play, 75-yard march in the second quarter. Miller threw a strike to Jordan Page, who beat the cornerback on a post route, for a 14-yard touchdown reception. McCort led 14-0 with 7:17 left in the second.
Brad Bruner’s interception at the Somerset 4 prevented Bishop McCort from adding to its lead.
After a Bishop McCort fumble, Somerset drove to the Crimson Crushers’ 19 with under 25 seconds left. With no timeouts, the quarterback mistakenly took a knee instead of spiking the ball, thus ending the half.
To begin the second half, Somerset drove to the Bishop McCort 32. A loss of four on fourth-and-3 ended the promising drive.
Bishop McCort took advantage with a quick-strike response. All four plays went for at least 11 yards, highlighted by Miller’s 39-yard scamper. Amir Andrews punctuated the drive with a 11-yard touchdown run. A failed conversion run gave McCort a 20-7 lead with 3:58 left in the third.
Somerset milked 7:25 off the clock on its 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Jarett Flitcraft ran in from seven yards out for the score. Flitcraft’s extra point chiseled the deficit down to 20-7 with 8:34 left in the fourth.
The Golden Eagles got the ball back with 6:28 to go, but failed to convert on fourth down.
Bishop McCort, which tallied 214 yards on 36 carries, ran out the final 4:12 for victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.