Ranger Pride Wrestlers went 5-0 on Wednesday night as Pennsylvania dominated New Jersey in a “Super Dual” in the Garden State.
Mason Gibson, the top-ranked freshman in the nation, edged Marc Anthony McGowan, who is the top-ranked 113-pounder in the country, in the feature bout at 120 pounds. Gibson scored a pair of third-period takedowns – including one in the final seconds for a 6-4 victory.
Erik Gibson, a junior who already has committed to wrestle for Cornell, rolled to a 9-3 victory over Andrew Troczynski, a Penn recruit who is ranked No. 1 in New Jersey, at 150 pounds.
Bo Bassett, who is in seventh grade, might have turned in the most impressive performance of the night. He torched New Jersey’s Dan Jones 19-4 for a technical fall over the freshman, who is ranked seventh nationally at 106 pounds.
Devon Magro, an eighth-grader, scored a 4-3 victory over Jake Zaltsman, a New Jersey state champion, at 117 pounds in a middle-school match.
Melvin Miller, a seventh-grader who is the younger brother of the Gibsons, also won a middle-school match, 1-0, over Keanu Dillard.
All five of the wrestlers attend Bishop McCort Catholic but represented RPW and The Compound in the event, which was not sanctioned by the PIAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.