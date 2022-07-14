The Newcomer Family Class of 2022 “Spirit of McCort” Scholarship was awarded to Bishop McCort Catholic High School recent graduate Sophia Kuzmyak.
Kuzmyak will attend the University of Delaware and be a member of the cheerleading team this fall, majoring in sports management.
The $2,022 scholarship was donated by Thomas Newcomer, a 1993 Bishop McCort graduate, and his wife, Heather.
“My time as a student at Bishop McCort provided me with experiences that enabled me to grow in the Catholic faith, which includes service to others,” Thomas Newcomer said. “This scholarship is a way to serve Bishop McCort and honor the experiences of a graduating senior.
“In addition, it also helps those students who applied realize just how fortunate they are to be a Bishop McCort Crusher.”
Applicants from the class of 2022 were asked to submit an essay about “What Bishop McCort has meant to me.” The essays were evaluated by a panel of Bishop McCort faculty, administrators and alumni through a blinded entry process.
Kuzmyak shared that being a Bishop McCort student meant that she will always have the full support of her classmates, teachers and administration no matter where she goes in life.
