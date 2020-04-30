The Johnstown Tomahawks named Johnstown native Nick Mish as assistant to coach Mike Letizia on Thursday.
A former state championship-winning goaltender with Bishop McCort High School, Mish will replace assistant coach Nick Perri, who spent two successful seasons in the role before returning home to be with family in Suffern, New York. Mish had joined the Tomahawks as the North American Hockey League team’s goaltenders coach in 2019-20.
“It means the world to me. It’s a huge honor,” Mish said. “When you finish playing hockey, some guys want to coach, some guys don’t want to coach. I took this path.”
Mish worked his way through various levels of youth and amateur hockey before landing with the Tier II Junior Tomahawks.
“I needed that growth of coaching the lower levels the whole way through and getting seasoned,” he said. “The opportunity came up to do this in my hometown.”
Mish was a freshman netminder on Bishop McCort High School’s hockey team that won the 1997 Class A Pennsylvania Cup and Penguin Cup titles. He then began his Junior career in British Columbia before being drafted by the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League.
“I am super excited to work with Coach Mish in his new role,” Letizia said. “He showed last year from Day 1 with the team that he was extremely dedicated and passionate about working with our team. He went above and beyond what was asked of him and he is fully deserving of taking this next step.
“For me, passion is such a valuable characteristic to this because the players feed off of that. ‘Misher’ did a great job in his first season with the team and had so much respect from our goalies, the players and our staff.”
The Tomahawks allowed the fewest goals against in the East Division last season largely due to the success of the tandem of David Tomeo and Alex Tracy. Tomeo committed to Sacred Heart University and Tracy was named the East Division Goaltender of the Year as well as Rookie of the Year.
The Tomahawks were 34-13-4 and second in the East Division when play was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnstown already had secured a playoff berth and was on an eight-game winning streak when play stopped.
The previous season, the ‘Hawks set records with 47 wins and 98 points and advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinal playoff round in Blaine, Minnesota.
Perri had a significant role in teams that combined for 81 regular-season victories.
“Coach Perri made solid contributions to our team on and off the ice during his two years here,” Letizia said. “We respect his decision to be closer to his family and home in New York. We wish him the best moving forward.”
Mish, 37, and his fiancee, Sara, reside in Johnstown with son Easton, 2.
“I love working with Mike Letizia,” Mish said. “The dedication, the passion, the commitment he puts in to the kids. ... Mike really cares about the kids. He wants the kids to succeed and he puts in the time and effort. It really shows.
“The past two years he’s been coach of the year. It reflects on him. It’s a great learning experience. You pick up so much from Mike.”
