Ohio State sophomore Mikayla Smith earned a pair of prestigious conference cheerleading awards recently.
The Bishop McCort Catholic graduate was named Big Ten Coed Flyer Athlete of the Year and was selected to the first team.
Smith edged out Minnesota's Hannah Meyers and Penn State's Liliana Plute for coed flyer of the year.
Keyli Smith, Mikayla's older sister, was named to the inaugural 2021 Big Ten coed cheer first team.
