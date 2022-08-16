Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Leah Yingling recently ran in The Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run in California.
The Western States event, which was held in June, is considered one of the most competitive trail races in the world.
Yingling successfully completed the run in 18 hours, 32 minutes. She placed sixth among women and 21st of 369 entries overall. She was also the first American woman to finish in this year’s race.
Yingling is a Johnstown native and a 2009 graduate from Bishop McCort Catholic High School, where she ran track and cross country. She currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, and works as a regional technology specialist.
The Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race.
The run starts in Olympic Valley, California, near the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and ends 100.2 miles later in Auburn, California. In the decades since its inception in 1974, Western States has come to represent one of the ultimate endurance tests in the world.
