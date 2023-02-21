Seton Hill junior right-hander Aidan Layton was named PSAC West pitcher of the week.
On Sunday in Cary, North Carolina, the Bishop McCort Catholic graduate struck out nine batters, scattered three hits and did not walk a batter over six shutout frames in a 4-0 win over Findlay.
In 2022, the 6-foot-2 Layton compiled 39 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings of work in 13 games, seven starts. Layton logged 19 innings and struck out 23 batters in 2021.
