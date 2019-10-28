Mount Aloysius junior outside hitter Machala Gibbons was named AMCC Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.
The Bishop McCort Catholic graduate helped the Mounties to a 1-1 week, which included 28 kills (4 per set) and 41 digs (5.86 per set). She only committed eight errors and hit .278 in the two matches. Gibbons posted two double-doubles against Pitt-Greensburg (16 kills and 22 digs) and Penn State Behrend (12 kills and 19 digs). The Cairnbrook native has 15 double-doubles this season, including four straight.
Gibbons leads the AMCC with 320 kills and 3.86 kills per set. She is 5th in the league with 349 digs.
