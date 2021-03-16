For the second straight week, Seton Hill freshman hurler Lauren Dellett was named PSAC West Pitcher of the Week.
Dellett, a 2020 Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, led the Griffins to a 4-0 week with a sweep of Slippery Rock to open PSAC West play.
Dellett finished with a 2-0 record and a 0.00 ERA in two starts. The right-hander posted two complete-game shutouts. She worked 14 innings, giving up six hits while striking out 14. She was also 4-for-8 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Dellett threw a one-hit shutout at the Rock on Saturday.
On the season, she is 4-0 with a 0.50 ERA in four starts, all complete games with two one-hit shutouts. In 28 innings of work, she has given up four runs (two earned) while allowing 14 hits. Dellett has struck out 33 while walking just six.
