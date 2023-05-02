Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and Seton Hill junior Lauren Dellett was named PSAC West pitcher of the year on Tuesday. She earned a spot on the first team as a hurler as well.
Dellett finished the regular season with an 18-6 record, four shutouts, two saves and a 1.52 ERA. She pitched complete games in 21 of her 22 starts. Dellett has pitched 165 1/3 innings and allowed just 36 earned runs on 136 hits.
The former Crimson Crusher has struck out 138 hitters with just 37 walks. Dellett leads the Griffins at the plate with a .361 batting average. The 2021 PSAC West first-team selection has scored 17 runs while adding five doubles, three homers and 15 RBIs.
Shippensburg beat Seton Hill 15-10 to open the PSAC Tournament on Wednesday.
