Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Lauren Dellett was named PSAC West Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
On Sunday, the freshman right-hander at Seton Hill worked 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before allowing a single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 5-0 victory over Wheeling. Dellett fanned 10 batters in a shutout.
Dellett, a New Florence native, also went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs in the two games at Wheeling.
On Wednesday, Dellett struck out 10 Slippery Rock batters in a complete game. Dellett scattered five hits and allowed two unearned runs.
On the season, Dellett is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in 21 innings of work, all compete games. She has given up 13 hits while striking out 29.
