Seton Hill junior Lauren Dellett was named PSAC West pitcher of the week on Monday afternoon.
It is the fifth career pitcher of the week award for Dellett, a 2020 Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, and third this season.
The Griffins (22-12, 15-5 PSAC West) went 6-0 this past week in PSAC West play to take control of the top spot in the standings.
Dellett went 4-0 with one save on the week with a 1.42 ERA. Dellett worked 25 1/3 innings, giving up just four earned runs on 20 hits while striking out 30. Dellett struck out a career-high 15 in the win over Gannon on Wednesday.
Dellett is 14-4 with two saves and a 1.05 ERA through 127 frames this spring. She has struck out 106 batters compared to 27 walks. Dellett is also hitting .320 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in 75 at-bats.
Seton Hill will play at Pitt-Johnstown at 2 p.m. Thursday for a PSAC West doubleheader.
