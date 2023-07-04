ANNVILLE, Pa. – Lebanon Valley College rising senior Cole Bradley was one of 22 ice hockey players from the Dutchmen’s team named to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference all-academic team for the 2022-23 season.
Bradley, a Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate and goaltender, is pursuing a degree in business administration.
Players must have completed at least one academic year at their current institution, while holding a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 for all terms of the stipulated 2022-23 academic year to be eligible for the all-academic team.
In 2022-23, Bradley appeared in five games and started one.
