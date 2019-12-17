LORETTO – Ben Seidel scored the first points of his college basketball career on Tuesday, but all the talk in the St. Francis University men’s basketball locker room was why he didn’t have more.
“Of course, you know,” Seidel said with a grin. “You can never get anything easy with those guys.”
Except wins. The Red Flash seem to be getting that down.
Seidel, the Johnstown native and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate, was one of 15 Flash players to score in SFU’s 115-66 victory over Division III Franciscan in St. Francis’ last game at DeGol Arena in 2019.
The Red Flash now have won four straight games to push their record to 6-4. It was the first time St. Francis has broken the 100-point mark since a win over Bloomsburg on Nov. 24, 2018. The 115 points were the most St. Francis has scored since beating Chatham in 2016-17 and the second-most points the Flash ever have produced at DeGol Arena.
“Games like this, sometimes you can take them for granted. We started slow. Then we got in the huddle and it was like ‘Treat every game like it’s your last, treat every game the same,’ ” said junior guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who had a career-high eight points to go along with five assists and three steals in 17 minutes off the bench. “We just want to come out and play hard no matter who we’re playing.”
Tyler Stewart led the Flash with 15 points, while Mark Flagg scored 13 and Myles Stewart 12. Keith Braxton collected 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Five other Flash scored at least nine, including 6-foot-8 redshirt frosh Precious Ikediashi, who was 4-for-4 from the field in 11 minutes of action. Ikediashi was injured in last year’s game with Franciscan, ending his season. Now he’s back and wanting to show the coaches he can be part of the push to Northeast Conference title.
“Coming back is a big success,” Ikediashi said. “Games like these boost my confidence. Sometimes you get down on yourself when you’re not playing a lot, but games like these give you hope.”
St. Francis shot 66.7% from the floor and outrebounded the Barons by 17.
About the only thing that disappointed Flash coach Rob Krimmel was that none of the players recognized the Clark Griswold Chicago Blackhawks hockey jersey from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” that he donned with about 3 minutes to go.
“A couple of the guys were saying, ‘Why aren’t you wearing the Flyers?’ or ‘Why aren’t you wearing the Penguins?,’ ” Krimmel said, noting the film came out 10 years before most of his players were born. “This time of year, there’s a lot going on. I wanted to get these guys to come out and compete and also to get these guys some minutes.”
Among them was Seidel.
The 6-0 true freshman guard missed an elbow jumper right after entering the game but got a chance for redemption when fellow walk-on A.J. Burch found him in the corner. Seidel drove baseline with confidence, hung in the air to draw the foul, then hit the layup and the ensuing free throw.
“It feels good. Just to get the opportunity to play Division I basketball, it’s great,” Seidel said. “I wanted to make the most of it. Try to make a play. Attack the basket.”
Seidel later got a steal and a layup to finish with five points. Three other SFU walk-ons got into the scoring column: Bishop Guilfoyle grad A.J. Labriola, Burch and Dan Henry. The Flash bench scored 68 points.
“In practice, we cheer them on. For them to score in a game was a good sight,” Dixon-Conover said.
This is the third time in eight years the Flash will finish above .500 in non-conference play.
They’ve never won more than six and can change that Sunday at William & Mary.
“We’ve gotten better at defense. We came into the season with a new defensive scheme. Once we put in the time and committed to it, it got better,” Dixon-Conover said.
When Stewart jammed off Dixon-Conover’s feed with four seconds left in the first half, St. Francis had forged a 52-26 lead.
All 11 Flash who got on the floor in the first half scored, with 10 of them making field goals. Stewart led SFU with 10 points, while Braxton had nine and Flagg eight.
Franciscan hung with St. Francis early, even holding an 11-8 lead when Justin Mack knocked down a corner 3.
However, it was all Red Flash after that. St. Francis went on an 18-0 run during which six Flash players made buckets.
Sean Hickey’s 17 points paced Franciscan (3-6).
