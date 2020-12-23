NEW WILMINGTON – 2010 Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Nate Moot was named to the Westminster College 2010-19 All-Decade Team. Moot was recognized as a second-team linebacker.
Moot led the team in tackles in each of his final three seasons (2011-76, 2012-67, 2013-91). Moot was a three-time all-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honorable-mention honoree. He finished his career with 238 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and a sack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.